Railway Board’s member finance asks NCR for timely completion of projects
Railway Board member finance Mohit Sinha visited North Central Railway (NCR) headquarters on Friday.
He held a meeting at NCR headquarters and addressed the general managers and all the principal and chief heads of the departments. He briefed the zonal railway on the flagship projects of the railways dealing with infrastructure development and the need for all units to complete these projects on priority.
Projects such as Gatishakti, Station Development, High-Density corridors, etc, pertaining to the division were discussed during the meeting, informed Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR.
While speaking on the occasion, GM NCR Pramod Kumar briefed Sinha about the NCR’s achievements and said we are controlling the expenditure judicially. He also informed that the NCR had adequate funds for major infrastructure projects.
Sinha also reviewed the performance of the Prayagraj Division and interacted with the divisional railway manager and his officers during his visit. He addressed the officers of the division and emphasised that in future, officers must develop professionalism to manage contracts on a large scale.
He stressed the need for officers to continuously upgrade their skills and competence and the need to develop a professional outlook in all aspects of working.
Thereafter, he conducted a review meeting with all accounts officers of NCR and Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj, in the office of the principal financial advisor, CPRO added.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, truck loaded with 40 goats looted in Prayagraj
As many as eight unidentified miscreants looted a pick-up truck loaded with 40 goats from the highway under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area late Wednesday night, police said. The animals belonged to local goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid. According to reports, Imran and his aides loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and proceeded to Varanasi.
Government to launch cow-based natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand: Shahi
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday said that the state government had decided to begin cow-based organic farming in all the seven districts under the Bundelkhand region to popularize the concept in the entire state in the time to come. Further mentioning his department's achievements in the first 100 days of the government, the minister said that the target of giving solar pumps to 10,000 farmers had been achieved.
Peace committee meetings held in Varanasi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Peace committee meetings were held in each police station area of Varanasi on Friday in view of Eid-ul-Azha that falls on Sunday, police said. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said an appeal has been made to all religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining peace in the city. He added that sector scheme has been implemented and section 144 imposed in the city. Besides, continuous patrolling is being done in all sensitive areas.
Delhi’s daily Covid tally below 600 for 2nd straight day; 3 new deaths
Delhi's daily Covid tally remained below the 600-mark for the second consecutive day after 531 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and 679 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries to 26,280 and 19,11,149 respectively. The active cases in Delhi have come down to 2,329, compared to 2,480 on Thursday.
Fraudster siphons off ₹3.7 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture
A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a person siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 through an online portal, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said.
