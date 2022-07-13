Home / Cities / Others / Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:31 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Meerut

The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14.

Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra.

Delhi- Shamli train (04465) will start from Delhi at 8 pm and reach Hardwar at 1.55 am via Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tari, Roorkee and Jwalapur with two-minute stoppage at each station.

The down train (04466) will start from Hardwar at 2.40 am and reach Delhi at 10.15 am.

Delhi- Saharanpur (04403) will start at 4.45 am from Delhi, arrive at Saharanpur at 9.15 pm and reach Hardwar at 11.40 pm via Roorkee and Jwalapur with two-minute halt at each station.

The down train (04404) will operate between July 15 to July 27, starting with Hardwar at 2 am to reach Delhi at 8.45 am via Jwalapur, Roorkee, Saharanpur and Meerut.

A special train will be operated and long route trains will halt at Raiwala and Motichur stations for Kanwarias.

A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district. It will leave Moradabad at 4.15 am and arrive in Luxar at 7.15 am via Kaanth, Sentara, Dhampur, Nagina, Nazibabad, Mauzzampur and Balawali.

It will return from Luxar on the same day at 12 noon and arrive at Moradabad at 3.15 pm.

Besides, train - 14113/14114 ( Doon- Subedarganj), train - 14309/14310 (Doon- Ujjain), train - 14317/14318 (Doon- Indore), train -19565/19556 (Doon- Okha), train - 22659/22660 (Rishikesh- Kochuveli), train – 14610 (Vaishno Devi Katra- Rishikesh), train - 14887/14888 (Rishikesh- Badmer) will stop at Raiwala and Motichur railway stations for the convenience of the devotees, railway officials said.

Officials said the northern railways too has decided to add additional coaches in train - 04360/59 (Hardwar- Chadausi), train - 04374/73 (Dehradun- Saharanpur), train - 04376/75 (Bareilly- Aligarh), train - 04334/33 (Nazibabad- Gajraula) and train - 04394/93 (Gajraula- Aligarh) for devotees travelling to Hardwar from these areas.

Sign out