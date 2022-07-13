Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14.
Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Delhi- Shamli train (04465) will start from Delhi at 8 pm and reach Hardwar at 1.55 am via Shamli, Thana Bhawan, Rampur Maniharan, Tari, Roorkee and Jwalapur with two-minute stoppage at each station.
The down train (04466) will start from Hardwar at 2.40 am and reach Delhi at 10.15 am.
Delhi- Saharanpur (04403) will start at 4.45 am from Delhi, arrive at Saharanpur at 9.15 pm and reach Hardwar at 11.40 pm via Roorkee and Jwalapur with two-minute halt at each station.
The down train (04404) will operate between July 15 to July 27, starting with Hardwar at 2 am to reach Delhi at 8.45 am via Jwalapur, Roorkee, Saharanpur and Meerut.
A special train will be operated and long route trains will halt at Raiwala and Motichur stations for Kanwarias.
A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district. It will leave Moradabad at 4.15 am and arrive in Luxar at 7.15 am via Kaanth, Sentara, Dhampur, Nagina, Nazibabad, Mauzzampur and Balawali.
It will return from Luxar on the same day at 12 noon and arrive at Moradabad at 3.15 pm.
Besides, train - 14113/14114 ( Doon- Subedarganj), train - 14309/14310 (Doon- Ujjain), train - 14317/14318 (Doon- Indore), train -19565/19556 (Doon- Okha), train - 22659/22660 (Rishikesh- Kochuveli), train – 14610 (Vaishno Devi Katra- Rishikesh), train - 14887/14888 (Rishikesh- Badmer) will stop at Raiwala and Motichur railway stations for the convenience of the devotees, railway officials said.
Officials said the northern railways too has decided to add additional coaches in train - 04360/59 (Hardwar- Chadausi), train - 04374/73 (Dehradun- Saharanpur), train - 04376/75 (Bareilly- Aligarh), train - 04334/33 (Nazibabad- Gajraula) and train - 04394/93 (Gajraula- Aligarh) for devotees travelling to Hardwar from these areas.
-
Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka
At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.
-
Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.
-
Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values. Yadav's statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's comments on “population and demographic imbalance” made during a World Population Day event in Lucknow on Monday. The SP chief said this in a one-line tweet in Hindi.
-
Two school unions write to PM, CM; seek action against edu min
Two school associations from the state on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”. President of the Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Lokesh Talikatte, in the letter addressed to Modi has demanded action against Nagesh.
-
BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics