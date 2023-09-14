Cabinet approves third phase of the eCourts project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third phase of the eCourts Projects with a budget allocation of ₹7,210 crore.

The Phase-III of the project – to be implemented over four years – will see digitisation of entire court records, both legacy and pending cases, at an estimated cost of ₹2,038.40 crore. The third phase seeks to spruce up digital infrastructure of courts by setting up 2500 new modern, virtual-friendly courts, establishment of 1150 virtual courts, 4,400 eSewa kendras in all court complexes from where citizens who are not technology-friendly can access virtual courts and a host of judicial services online including e-filing and e-payment of court fees.

According to officials familiar with the matter, around 3,108 crore documents will be digitised as part of the project.

“With the cabinet approval of eCourts Project Phase-III, we are ushering in a new era of justice delivery in India. Integrating advanced technology will make our judicial system more accessible and transparent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Announcing the decision, union minister Anurag Thakur said that the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the centrally sponsored scheme spanning four years beginning 2023 and will feature various new features that will prove to be a game-changer for the last mile justice delivery.