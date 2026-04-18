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Cabinet approves two railway projects across Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh

The projects will improve logistics efficiency, reduce transportation costs, and facilitate faster cargo movement

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Union Cabinet on Saturday approved two railway expansion projects worth 24,815 crore. The projects include construction of Ghaziabad-Sitapur third and fourth line and Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)–Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) third and fourth line.

The Ghaziabad-Sitapur project is expected to be completed in four years. (PTI/ Representative Image)

The Ghaziabad-Sitapur project covers a distance of 403 km at an estimated cost of 14,926 crore and the Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)-Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) project covers a distance of 198 km worth 9,889 crore.

The Ghaziabad-Sitapur project is expected to be completed in four years and includes development of six new stations: New Hapur, New Moradabad, New Rampur, New Bareilly, New Shahjahanpur and New Sitapur. The route passes through multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi and Sitapur.

The project will support key industrial hubs along the route and enable additional freight traffic of 36 million tonnes per annum. It will also reduce logistics costs by 2,877 crore annually, generate 274 lakh human-days of employment, and result in carbon savings equivalent to planting 5 crore trees.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Cabinet approves two railway projects across Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
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