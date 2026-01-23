CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Railway Projects, Calls for Faster Upgrades

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, railway infrastructure development in Uttarakhand has gained fresh momentum, with several key projects completed and multiple others nearing completion. The Chief Minister on Thursday reviewed the progress of railway projects during a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Moradabad, Vinita Srivastava, at his official residence. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with Moradabad DRM Vinita Srivastava in Dehradun on Thursday.

During the meeting, the DRM informed that the 27.45-km Roorkee–Deoband railway line has been commissioned, with new stations developed at Banhera Khas and Jhabrera. Speed enhancement works on major routes have also been completed, including the upgrade of the Laksar–Haridwar section to 110 kmph, while a proposal has been submitted to enhance speeds on the Saharanpur–Haridwar section. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for future speed upgrades up to 130 kmph has been approved, with long-term plans identifying routes suitable for 160 kmph operations.

Significant progress has also been made in improving railway safety and easing traffic congestion. Several Road Over Bridges (ROB), Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Level Crossing Substitutions (LHS) have been completed at locations including Laksar, Landhaura–Dhandera, Roorkee, Chodiala and Aithal, resulting in enhanced safety at busy railway crossings.

The DRM said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment work is underway at Harrawala, Roorkee and Kotdwar stations. The upgrades include new station buildings, air-conditioned waiting halls, food courts, Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure, standardised platform heights, modern shelters, wider foot overbridges and improved parking and circulation areas. Major capacity augmentation and redevelopment proposals are also being prepared for Haridwar and Dehradun stations, featuring world-class passenger amenities and improved traffic flow systems.

The Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project, a key connectivity initiative for the state, is progressing steadily. Of its total 125.20 km length, major tunnel works have achieved approximately 94% completion. The project includes 12 stations, 35 bridges and 17 tunnels.

The DRM further informed that work is underway on new freight infrastructure, including an integrated freight terminal at Pathri and upgrades at Pathri and Jwalapur stations for light motor vehicle (LMV) loading.

Chief Minister Dhami directed close coordination between the State Government and the Railways to resolve pending issues related to the Iqbalpur ROB, Dhandera ROB and Laksar LHS, citing land and technical constraints. He also reviewed the Haridwar–Dehradun capacity enhancement plan, noting that facilities for handling 24-coach trains are being developed at Harrawala, alongside loop line extensions and speed upgrades. A Wildlife Mitigation Plan, being prepared in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, is also part of the project.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to initiate redevelopment work at Tanakpur railway station and ensure all necessary rail and passenger-related arrangements are completed in a time-bound manner ahead of the upcoming Ardh Kumbh, to provide modern and seamless facilities for pilgrims and passengers.