New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 6-km extension of the Ahmedabad Metro to the city’s airport and also cleared the construction of Central government office and residential complexes in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. Cabinet clears Ahmedabad metro extension, housing projects in Amaravati, Andhra

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ahmedabad Metro extension would strengthen connectivity to key infrastructure projects planned in the city.

“The important point in this is that the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave is being built for the Commonwealth Games... it will get connectivity from the airport through this Metro,” Vaishnaw said. “This project will be completed in four years and will connect the airport and the Commonwealth Games site.”

The Cabinet approved Ahmedabad Metro Rail Phase 2(A), a 6.03-km extension from Koteshwar Road to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at an estimated cost of ₹2,169 crore. The corridor will comprise a 3.33-km elevated section and five stations, including one underground station. Once completed, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to 77.63 km, according to a government statement.

The statement added that the project will improve airport connectivity, support urban growth and provide direct access to the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, where sports infrastructure is expected to be developed ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030 and World Police Games 2029. The project is also expected to generate employment during construction and operations.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the construction of a General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) complex and a General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) complex in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati at a combined cost of about ₹2,534 crore. The projects are proposed to be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on land earmarked for Central government institutions in Amaravati.

Explaining the rationale for the office complex, Vaishnaw said, “Amaravati is becoming a new city, so many Central government offices in the new city will be shifted to a single complex.”

“It is difficult to work from scattered offices and the integration allows for proper coordination,” the minister added.

Officials aware of the matter said the office complex will bring multiple Central government departments under one campus, while the residential complex will provide housing for government employees posted in the city, improving administrative efficiency and coordination.