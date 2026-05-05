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Cabinet clears bill for addition of four more Supreme Court judges

The government said the increase was intended to enable the speedier disposal of cases, noting that more than 92,000 cases were currently pending before it

Published on: May 05, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New delhi
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The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of judges from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI), to address mounting caseloads and expedite justice delivery.

The Cabinet decision proposes to raise the strength of the Supreme Court (HT File Photo/Arvind Yadav)

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paves the way for introducing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to expand the court’s capacity at a time when over 92,000 cases are pending.

An official statement said the increase was intended to strengthen the apex court and enable the speedier disposal of cases, noting that more than 92,000 cases were currently pending before it. “The number of increase shall help speedier justice,” the government said.

The move comes more than six years after the last revision in 2019, when Parliament raised the strength to 33 judges from 30. At the time, there were over 58,000 cases pending in the top court

Subsequent decades saw further expansions. The sanctioned strength was increased to 25 in 1986 and later to 30 in 2008. The most recent revision prior to the present proposal came in 2019, reflecting a continued effort to align judicial capacity with the growing docket.

The proposed increase to 37 judges, apart from the CJI, marks the latest attempt to bridge that gap, as the court continues to grapple with a steadily rising caseload.

To be sure, Supreme Court judges now sit on benches of two or three members for regular cases, and convene on larger constitution benches of five or more to resolve conflicts between prior bench decisions or to interpret substantial constitutional questions.

 
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