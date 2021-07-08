Cabinet grows in size after rejig, third-largest since 1990

After the Cabinet reshuffle on July 7, 2021, the size of new council of ministers of the Narendra Modi government has increased from 53 to 77 ministers (excluding the PM himself). There are 30 Cabinet ministers and 47 ministers of state in the current council as opposed to 21 and 32 in the previous council.

Since 1990, this is the third largest council of ministers. The record is 80 (excluding the PM; the maximum allowed), twice under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and twice, again, under the first Manmohan Singh government.

The average age of the current council of ministers is 58 years. Only three ministers in the current council are over the age of 70. The oldest minister in the current council is the minister of state Som Prakash, who is 72 years old. Nisith Pramanik, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Cooch Behar, who is 35, is the youngest member in the council of ministers.

The current council has two ministers below the age of 40, 10 members who are aged between 41 and 50 years, 26 ministers between the ages of 51 and 60 years and 36 ministers between the ages of 61-70 years. The PM himself is 70.

Of the 77 ministers, Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation with 14 members. It is followed by Maharashtra (9), Gujarat (7), Bihar (6), Karnataka (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Rajasthan (4), West Bengal (4) and Jharkhand (3). Two members each are from Haryana and Odisha. These state-wise numbers are based on the membership of Parliament. Assam also has two ministers now, but one of them, Sarbananda Sonowal, is not a Member of Parliament.

The 77 ministers in total represent 24 states and UTs. While the numbers of states represented in the current council is the same as the number for the P. V. Narasimha Rao government , the number of states was lower in 1991. The second highest representation since 1990 was under the second UPA government, when 23 states and UTs were represented in the council of ministers from 12 July, 2011, to 27 October, 2012.

The 11 women in the council of ministers is the highest number of women ministers in a Narendra Modi government. The previous high for a government headed by Modi was 10, from 5 July, 2016, to September 2, 2017.

In the last year of the UPA-II government, 12 women were in the council of ministers in office since 17 June, 2013, the highest number since 1990. There are only two women in the council, however, of the rank of Cabinet minister. The first Modi government had six.