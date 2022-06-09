Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Cabinet nod to MoU between India and US in health sector

The MoU will be signed among India’s department of biotechnology, and the Indian Council of Medical Research, and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, USA
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the move will further strengthen relations between both countries in fields of mutual interest. (PTI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the governments of India and the US in the field of heath care.

The MoU will be signed among India’s department of biotechnology, and the Indian Council of Medical Research, and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, USA, to contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, tuberculosis, Covid-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases.

Press information bureau, in a statement, said that the memorandum of understanding will further strengthen relations between India and the USA within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

“Govt led by PM @NarendraModi Ji approves the signing of MoU between India and USA in the field of the health sector. This will further strengthen relations between both countries in fields of mutual interest. #CabinetDecisions,” tweeted Union minister of health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, soon after the cabinet announcement.

