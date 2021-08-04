Cabinet nod to run fast track courts for 2 years

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts, which includes 389 POCSO courts set up to provide speedy justice to victims of sexual offences, as a centrally sponsored scheme for another two years.

The continuation of the scheme, which was started on October 2, 2019, involves a total outlay of ₹1,572.86 crore. While ₹971.70 crore is provided by the Centre from the Nirbhaya Fund, the remaining ₹601.16 crore is expected to be provided by states.

“A major step towards de-clogging the justice system. This will provide quick justice to victims of sexual crimes,” Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Of the total number of fast track courts (FTC), only 660, including 343 POCSO courts, are functional.

Barring the states of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the Union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 28 states and UTs have given their consent to the arrangement.