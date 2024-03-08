Cabinet panel clears new indigenous stealth fighter project in defence push

New Delhi The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved a highly anticipated project for the design and prototype development of an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, or the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA), at a cost of around ₹15,000 crore, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

It is perhaps the most significant military project to be cleared by the government before India’s general elections due in April-May.

The project will involve the design and development of five twin-engine AMCA prototypes, with the stealth fighter likely to go into production only after a decade, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) modernisation map envisages the deployment of around 120 stealth fighters (six squadrons) 2035 onwards, with the advanced planes forming an important element of future air combat.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency and state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be involved in the AMCA project, which will be developed in two phases, as previously reported by HT.

The first two squadrons will consist of the Mk-1 version of AMCA powered by the American F-414 engines, while the remaining four squadrons will have the more advanced Mk-2 version equipped with an even more powerful engine to be built in India with foreign collaboration.

The joint production of GE Aerospace’s F-414 engines in India will help the country overcome a striking technology gap, lay the foundation for indigenous development of bigger jet engines and possibly open doors to exports; and the American company and HAL could hammer out a deal this year.

Fifth generation fighters come with stealth features to increase survivability in combat, advanced avionics, smart weapons stored internally, top-end mission computers, 360-degree situational awareness, and super-cruise capability that will allow it to fly at supersonic speeds for extended periods without kicking in fuel-guzzling afterburners.

“The critical design review of AMCA was cleared some time ago and the CCS approval was much awaited. This paves the path for the full-scale development of AMCA, which is crucial for IAF’s future combat capabilities and India’s Atmanirbharta drive. As China is pushing ahead with deploying its own fifth generation aircraft, we need to hasten the AMCA project to give IAF a matching capability,” said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.

GE and HAL signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F-414 engines for India’s light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk-2 programme during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit last year. The deal will involve 80% transfer of technology (ToT) and is estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

Also, French engine maker Safran is willing to transfer 100% technology to build fighter jet engines in the country.

DRDO was earlier looking at incorporating sixth-generation technologies in AMCA and examining the possibility of equipping it with directed energy weapons, superior anti-missile systems, advanced missile approach warning systems and teaming it with unmanned systems. Sixth-generation technologies are more advanced than those in any fighter jet currently in service globally.

India was earlier planning to co-develop a stealth fighter with Russia, but the proposed fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) project was abandoned after IAF expressed strong reservations over high cost and limited technology of transfer.

Achieving self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector is a top priority for the government.

In a big push for the ongoing self-reliance drive, the defence ministry on March 1 signed five contracts worth ₹39,125 crore for BrahMos missiles, ship borne Brahmos systems, close-in weapon systems, high-power radars, and aero-engines for MiG-29 fighter planes.

India has sharpened its focus on the defence manufacturing sector during the last five to six years and taken several measures to achieve self-reliance. These include banning the import of a range of weapons, systems and parts, creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment from 49% to 74% and improving ease of doing business.