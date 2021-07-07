Cabinet reshuffle: Meet the new brigade of Modi's cabinet ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed the which portfolios will be allocated to the newly inducted lawmakers shortly after their oathtaking ceremony. A total of 15 ministers were inducted on Wednesday evening to the cabinet while 28 lawmakers were given Union ministet of state berths.

The Union ministry of health will be led by Mansukh Mandaviya. The ministry will also be clubbed with ministry of chemicals and fertilizers.

Former Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur will head the Union ministry of information and broadcasting. Check the full list:

Narendra Modi Prime minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Union minister Raj Nath Singh Union minister of defence Amit Shah Union minister of home affairs; and Union minister of cooperation Nitin Jairam Gadkari Union minister of road transport and highways Nirmala Sitharaman Union minister of Finance; and Union minister of Corporate Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Union minister of External Affairs Arjun Munda Union minister of Tribal Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani Union minister of Women and Child Development Piyush Goyal Union minister of Commerce and Industry; Union minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Union minister of Textiles Dharmendra Pradhan Union minister of Education; and Union minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Pralhad Joshi Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Union minister of Coal; and Union minister of Mines Narayan Tatu Rane Union minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Union minister of AYUSH Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Union minister of Minority Affairs Dr. Virendra Kumar Union minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Giriraj Singh Union minister of Rural Development; and Union minister of Panchayati Raj Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Union minister of Civil Aviation Ramchandra Prasad Singh Union minister of Steel Ashwini Vaishnaw Union minister of Railways; Union minister of Communications; and Union minister of Electronics and Information Technology Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Union minister of Food Processing Industries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Union minister of Jal Shakti Kiren Rijiju Union minister of Law and Justice Raj Kumar Singh Union minister of Power; and Union minister of New and Renewable Energy Hardeep Singh Puri Union minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Union minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya Union minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Union minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhupender Yadav Union minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Union minister of Labour and Employment Mahendra Nath Pandey Union minister of Heavy Industries Parshottam Rupala Union minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying G. Kishan Reddy Union minister of Culture; Union minister of Tourism; and Union minister of Development of North Eastern Region Anurag Singh Thakur Union minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports