Cabinet revises OROP, to benefit 25 lakh Army pensioners: Arrear from 2019

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:47 PM IST

The revision of OROP will benefit 25.13 lakh Army veterans, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Cabinet revises OROP, 25.12 lakh Army pensioners to benefit: Arrear from 2019
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The Union Cabinet on Friday revised the One Rank One Pension scheme the retired Army personnel at an estimated additional annual expenditure of 8,450 crore. The arrears from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022, will be given and the revision will benefit approximately 25.13 lakh Armed Forces pensioners. Armed Forces Personnel who retired before June 30, 2019, will be covered under this revision, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced. “More than 25.13 lakh veterans will be benefitted from this decision. My gratitude to the Prime Minister for fulfilling the commitment given to the Ex-servicemen of this country,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Here is the revised OROP

Revised OROP cleared by Union Cabinet
OROP revision: Rank-wise increase in pension with effect from 2019.

"You are all aware that One Rank One Pension was a long-standing demand of our Army veterans, but no previous government paid heed to this. When PM Modi came to power in 2014, he fulfilled the demand and the OROP was started in 2015, with effect from 2014," Anurag Thakur said briefing on the Cabinet decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
one rank one pension indian army cabinet
