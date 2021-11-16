CAG a heritage that every generation should cherish: PM Modi at first Audit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while institutions lose relevance after a few decades, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is a heritage and every generation should cherish it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi, who inaugurated a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the CAG office where he is attending the first Audit Diwas, said there are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature and relevant with the passage of time.

He said that while assessing the work of the government, the CAG has the advantage of an outsider's viewpoint. “We make systematic improvements with the help of whatever you tell us, we see it as cooperation,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature and more relevant with the passage of time. Most institutions lose relevance after some decades. But CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it. It's a huge responsibility,” the PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, CAG GC Murmu said the particular day was chosen as the first Audit Diwas due to its historical significance.

“Under the Government of India Act 1858, after the merging of audit departments of Bengal, Madras & Bombay presidencies, on November 16, 1860, the first Auditor-General took charge,” Murmu said.

A PTI report said Audit Diwas was being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it had made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years. The institution was founded in 1858.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON