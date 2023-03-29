CAG asks defence ministry to carry out a study on disability pensions

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has asked the Union defence ministry to carry out an analysis of the reasons of disability among soldiers on the back of its finding that almost 40% of officers, and 18% of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) who retire every year are drawing disability pensions.

The South Block, which houses the ministry of defence. (AP File Photo)

These details emerged after the national auditor examined disability pensions disbursed to army personnel who were discharged from service between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

“The percentage of personnel retiring with disability to the total retirees ranged between 36% and 40% in case of officers, and between 15% and 18% in case of PBORs,” the CAG said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

A medical downgrade following a disability entitles a soldier to better retirement benefits. On an average, for the same rank, a disability pension can be 20% to 50% more than a normal one, plus the income tax exemption.

The CAG report said that among the army officers who were granted disability pensions, the percentage of those from the medical wing was significantly higher. It also flagged concerns about disability pensions being awarded on account of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Further, 22% and 13% of the disability pensions granted to officers and PBORs, respectively, were exclusively on the grounds of lifestyle diseases. The ministry may ensure that complete database with all relevant information is maintained to carry out an analysis of the main reasons of disability, including lifestyle diseases among the defence forces, for possible corrective action,” the report added.

In December 2014, the military’s senior-most doctor said officers nearing retirement were abusing disability benefits for higher and tax-free pensions, warning about the “alarming trend” of absolutely fit officers exploiting the welfare measure by getting themselves placed in the lower medical category.

“I would like to apprise you of an alarming trend evolving in the services with regard to claims for disability pension being preferred by senior officers of the rank of lieutenant general and major general, and their equivalent,” Lieutenant General BK Chopra, then director general of Armed Forces Medical Services, said in a letter to the defence secretary.

“These senior officers, who have stayed in Shape-1 medical category throughout their careers, suddenly present (themselves) with diseases…at the fag end of their service,” said the communication dated December 16, 2014.

Officials then said the claims for disability pensions shot up significantly in the years following the implementation of the sixth pay commission report in 2006 that enhanced benefits.

“A detailed scrutiny of records showed that before 2006, hardly any top officers claimed disability pensions. But by 2015, about 21% of them were claiming it. If someone has a disability, they should declare it earlier in service and not a few months before retirement,” Chopra had earlier said.

