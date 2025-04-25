Calculated terror masterminded by Pakistan: CWC

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday said the “cowardly and calculated act of terror, mastermind by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic” and maintained that “the deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country.” Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during CWC meeting at AICC HQ, in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The CWC — the highest body in the Congress— also said it was “imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses” in a Union Territory that came “directly under the purview of the Union home ministry.”

It also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and said the latter was trying to exploit the attack that killed 26 people in Kashmir two days ago.

“The massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens. However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed,” the CWC resolution said.

The Congress also demanded that the safety of millions of pilgrims who would come for the Amarnath Yatra “must be treated as a national priority” and demanded robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements without delay. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the party will arrange candle light march across the country in every state and district, to mourn the deaths in Pahalgam.

“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, mastermind by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country.We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress’s longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity,” the CWC resolution said.

The CWC meeting that lasted for two hours at 24, Akbar Road,said there was an intelligence failure, pointing fingers at the Union home ministry.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union home ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated,” the resolution read.

The Congress’s highest executive body demanded robust and proactive security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra.

“The CWC also notes that the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly. Lakhs of pilgrims from across India participate in this annual journey, and their safety must be treated as a national priority. Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness,” it said.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal read out the resolution after the meeting, and also said the questions on security lapses were being raised in larger public interest.

“This is quite clearly evident there. The place was secured is 3-tier security forces. But people felt enough security arrangement was not there. All relative of the victims are asking the same question,” said Venugopal, who was in Srinagar on Wednesday and paid last respect the those killed in Pahalgam.