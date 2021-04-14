Calcutta HC for strict compliance of Covid norms during rallies

Kolkata The Calcutta high court on Tuesday directed district magistrates to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus-related protocols amid political campaigns for the remaining four out of eight phases of elections in West Bengal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice of Calcutta high court Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee was responding to two writ petitions when it said: “What needs to be done is that the said guidelines are implemented in the strictest possible manner. This, the administration must do.”

“We are dealing with an extraordinary situation and this calls for extraordinary measures,” it added.

The bench directed the district magistrates to ensure that the guidelines are “strictly implemented”, with the aid of police force, if required. It also called for stringent action against those who fail to adhere to the protocols.

“If the administration finds a person, whether engaged in election campaigning or otherwise, flouting Covid-19 protocols, such person must be taken to task immediately,” the order said.

“We request the members of all political parties and candidates who are contesting the elections and (those) who hold meetings and travel across the state for campaigning purpose to ensure that at every gathering, all the people present wear masks and maintain social distancing,” it added.

Besides the district magistrates, the bench said, the chief electoral officer would be responsible for ensuring adherence to Covid protocols and directed it to file an affidavit on the measures taken to enforce the same on April 19.

To ensure social distancing, the administration may, so far as possible, resort to provisions of Section 144 of the CrPc, the court said.

.