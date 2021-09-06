Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Calcutta HC offers interim relief to Suvendu Akhikari from CID summons
india news

Calcutta HC offers interim relief to Suvendu Akhikari from CID summons

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari would not have to take any action in connection with summons received from the Criminal Investigation Department, the high court said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari was asked to appear before CID on Monday. (PTI)

In an interim relief, the Calcutta High Court on Monday said leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari would not have to take any action in connection with summons received from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The court passed the order verbally in the case in connection with the investigation into the death of his bodyguard Subhobrata Chakraborty.

Earlier in the day, the Nandigram MLA did not appear before the investigating agency stating he was busy, an officer said. Adhikari was summoned by the CID to its headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, the Nandigram MLA did not appear before the investigating agency stating he was busy, an officer said. Adhikari was summoned by the CID to its headquarters in Bhabani Bhawan.

"He mailed us around 9.30 am, mentioning some political engagements due to which he was unable to come and meet our officers," a CID officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The CID held a meeting after receiving Adhikari's mail to chalk out the possible next steps into the investigation, including whether another summons would be sent to him, a source in the agency said.

Adhikari was not immediately available for comments. A CID team has already visited his Kanthi residence in connection with the probe.

Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at the security camp outside Adhikari's Kanthi residence in October 2018, according to police.

The CID has so far questioned over 15 people, including 11 policemen.

Chakraborty, a personnel of the State Armed Police, was a part of Adhikari's security team since he became an MP. He continued in the team after Adhikari was made a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

