The Calcutta high court on Monday refused permission to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for ophthalmic treatment even as it granted him interim protection from coercive police action in the election speech case until September 30.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI)

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A bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed a check-up at the state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital. The court said the petition seeking foreign travel might be considered only if a medical board at SSKM Hospital found that treatment was not possible in Kolkata. The matter will be heard again next month.

Banerjee’s lawyers told the court that he had been going to the US for 10 years for his treatment and should be allowed to travel.

Additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar said Banerjee’s absence from India would affect ongoing investigations in cases, including the one in which he is accused of making provocative remarks in his campaign speeches in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.

On May 15, Banerjee was booked over his campaign speeches under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act. Two of the charges levelled against him are non-bailable. On June 16, the Criminal Investigation Department questioned Banerjee for around 6.5 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} On July 10, Justice Bhattacharyya pulled up Banerjee for not giving his voice sample in the election speech case despite receiving two notices. He said the court had granted relief from coercive police action until July 31 only on the condition that Banerjee would cooperate with the investigators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 10, Justice Bhattacharyya pulled up Banerjee for not giving his voice sample in the election speech case despite receiving two notices. He said the court had granted relief from coercive police action until July 31 only on the condition that Banerjee would cooperate with the investigators. {{/usCountry}}

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The court directed Banerjee to provide his voice sample on July 15 after hearing his petition seeking exemption from recording it. Banerjee’s lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, withdrew the petition after the court made strong observations.