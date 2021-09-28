Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Calcutta HC seeks Speaker’s order on petition seeking Mukul Roy’s disqualification
india news

Calcutta HC seeks Speaker’s order on petition seeking Mukul Roy’s disqualification

The court set October 7 as the deadline for speaker Biman Banerjee to place the action taken by him. “In case of failure, this court will decide further course of action to be taken in the matter”.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Mukul Roy (PTI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta high court on Tuesday said that the West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee should have first decided the petition to disqualify Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law before appointing him as chairman of the assembly’s public accounts committee, as it ordered the speaker to produce the record of the action taken on the disqualification petition filed in June.

In a 69-page strongly-worded verdict, a bench led by acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal rejected the argument that the court did not have jurisdiction over actions of the speaker, underlining that the court would have been debarred from entertaining the petition if it was a case of “procedural irregularities”. But “it is a case of blatant illegality,” the bench also comprising justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, said. HT has reviewed a copy of the order.

The court set October 7 as the deadline for the speaker to place the action taken by him. “In case of failure, this court will decide further course of action to be taken in the matter”.

The speaker apparently “worked on dictates” and failed to “discharge his constitutional duty coupled with established admitted constitutional conventions, the high court said on a petition by BJP MLA Ambika Roy. Ambika Roy challenged Mukul Roy’s appointment as assembly’s PAC chairman on July 9. Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP in 2017, returned to the Trinamool Congress on June 11 but did not resign from the BJP

RELATED STORIES

On June 18, Adhikari petitioned the speaker to seek Mukul Roy’s disqualification On July 9, the speaker appointed him as chairman of the PAC, a post which has, by convention, always gone to an opposition party legislator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court sets deadline for quota for differently abled in promotions

Second building collapses in Bengaluru in two days

Seriously considering law against forced religious conversions: Karnataka CM Bommai

Appoint Hindu priest in Datta Peeta shrine: Karnataka high court directs govt
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP