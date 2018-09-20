Today in New Delhi, India
‘Campaign of falsehood’: Arun Jaitley’s sharp takedown of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale, NPAs

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has upped his attacks on the NDA government on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Sep 20, 2018
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aunr Jaitley on Rahul,Arun Jaitley,Rahul Gandhi
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s strategy was to concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. (HT Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has upped his attacks on the NDA government over non-performing assets of banks and the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Jaitley said the Congress chief’s strategy was to concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. “This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements, speeches for otherwise an issueless Congress,” Jaitley said in a blog.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:18 IST

