‘Campaign of falsehood’: Arun Jaitley’s sharp takedown of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale, NPAs
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has upped his attacks on the NDA government on the Rafale fighter jet deal.india Updated: Sep 20, 2018 16:26 IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has upped his attacks on the NDA government over non-performing assets of banks and the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Jaitley said the Congress chief’s strategy was to concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. “This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements, speeches for otherwise an issueless Congress,” Jaitley said in a blog.
First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:18 IST