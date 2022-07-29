Can bring ‘Yogi Model’ if need be, says CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said if required, the state government will implement the “Yogi (Adityanath) model” here to contain communal elements, while referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Uttar Pradesh.

“For the situation in UP, Yogi is the correct chief minister. There are many ways to control Karnataka and we are experimenting with all of them. If required, we can bring ‘Yogi model’ in Karnataka as well,” Bommai said on Thursday in Bengaluru.

His statements come two days after a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, Praveen Nettaru, 32,was hacked to death on Tuesday night in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada district, about 350 km from Bengaluru.

The Bommai government, which completed one year in office on Thursday, was forced on the backfoot after Nettaru’s murder which saw a huge backlash from the party’s Yuva Morcha members, some of whom even resigned while others held protest against the BJP rule.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Thursday said that he agrees with the feelings of the party workers demanding a change in leadership and that he has held discussions with them over it.

“Though a party worker was killed, but it is only the BJP which can give justice as the same cannot be expected from the Congress or JD(S),” Ravi said.He said that resigning enmasse will only benefit anti-nationals and anti-Hindutva elements.

“We have to first find out who killed (our worker), the people and organisations behind it,” he said.

“There is a Modi model and Yogi model and both are from our party itself. Both were given by the BJP. They are not from Congress, JD(S) or Samajwadi. Whatever needs to be done, we only have to do it,” Ravi said.

Former minister and Congress legislator Priyank Kharge said, “Several within the BJP are questioning if there is a functional chief minister and home minister and not the Congress, which shows how the government machinery has completely collapsed.”

He said that it was not the opposition who was demanding the resignation of the home and chief minister but the BJP workers who were angry against their own government.

“BJP Yuva Morcha members and other party workers have started mass resignations .They are demanding the resignation of home and chief minister stating that BJP and Hindu workers have no security and why should the government stay,” Kharge said.