‘Can I visit a friend? Are housemaids allowed?’: Lockdown 3.0 FAQs answered

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:00 IST

The government has extended the lockdown by two more weeks beginning May 4, while also giving certain relaxations. Limited activities and businesses will be allowed in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, which fall in red zones (in simple terms, areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases). Here’s how life will be in these cities till at least May 17.

Am I allowed travel for non-essential activities within the city?

A government order issued on Friday says movement of persons for non-essential activities is strictly prohibited between 7pm and 7am across the country. On the flip side, an interpretation of this is such travels are allowed between 7am and 7pm. The federal order, however, empowers states and Union Territories to issue area-specific restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) whenever and wherever they deem fit

So does that mean I can take a walk/go for a run between 7am and 7pm?

Technically, yes. But it will also depend on your state-, city-specific guidelines, if they have been issued

Is my domestic help allowed to come to work?

Another interpretation of the order banning non-essential travel between 7pm and 7am is that domestic helps are allowed during the day

Am I allowed to visit a friend?

Again, an interpretation is such a visit is not banned between 7am and 7pm. However, it will depend largely on city-specific guidelines. Importantly, the central order separately bans social, religious and political gatherings across the country

Are private vehicles allowed in my city?

In red zones, the government says, the movement of vehicles is allowed for “permitted activities”, but with just two passengers besides the driver. Pillion-riding is not allowed for two-wheelers

What about public transport?

If you are living in a red zone, you won’t get a bus. Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, too, are not allowed. Plus, metro trains are banned across the country. In orange zones, inter- and intra-district bus operations are banned, but movement is allowed in private vehicles with just two passengers besides the driver. In green zones, buses can operate with up to 50% of seating capacity

Are app-based cab aggregators allowed?

Service providers such as Ola and Uber are not allowed in red zones. Taxis and cab aggregators (with one driver and two passengers) are allowed in orange zones. The services are allowed in green zones

Are malls and restaurants open?

No. There is blanket ban on malls, dine-in restaurants, gymnasiums, theatres, bars and swimming pools across the country

Which are the shops that are open?

All malls and market complexes within city limits will be closed, but those selling essential items are exempt. All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes --- irrespective of whether they are selling essential or non-essential items --- are allowed, but social distancing is a must

What about online shopping?

The government order says e-commerce is allowed in red zones for essentials alone. In orange and green zones, even non-essentials will be allowed

Can I go to a salon?

No, if you are in a red zone, where barber shops, spas and salons are prohibited

I live in a red zone. Am I allowed to go to office?

Private offices can operate with up to 33% staff strength even in red zones. Government offices will function with officers of the level of deputy secretary and above; the remaining staff can operate with 33% strength. This restrictions will not apply to defence and security services, fire and emergency services, and customs and municipal services, among others

Are liquor and tobacco products allowed?

Yes. According to a home ministry official, liquor shops will open across all three zones --- red, orange and green. But only standalone liquor shops will function; such shops in malls will continue to be closed. Also, shops selling liquor and tobacco products will ensure six-feet distance between two people and not allow more than five people at a time. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places is not allowed

Is Aarogya Setu app a must for everyone?

Private and public sector employees will have to use Aarogya Setu app. It is the responsibility of the head of the organization to ensure “100% coverage of this app among the employees”. The app is a must for all living in containment zones, which are earmarked pockets inside red and orange zones and do not have any of the relaxations

Is construction work allowed in cities?

In red zones, construction activities in urban areas are restricted to places where workers are available on site, and to renewable energy projects. The guidelines do not talk about any restrictions in orange and green zones

What about industrial activities within city limits?

In red zones, industrial activities in urban areas are limited to Special Economic Zones, Export Oriented Units, and manufacturing units of essential goods and pharmaceuticals, among others. Manufacturing of IT hardware and the jute industry are allowed with staggered shifts and social distancing. No restriction has been specified for orange and green zones

RED ZONES: These are also known as hot spots and are areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases. The government takes into account the total number of active cases and case doubling rate, among others, before declaring an area a red zone. At present, there are 130 in India

ORANGE ZONES: Places that are neither in red nor in green category. They may have fewer cases. At present, there are 284 such zones

GREEN ZONES: Places with no cases or where no case has been reported in 21 days. At present, there are 319 green zones in the country

CONTAINMENT ZONES: Places in red or orange zones with several cases. These areas have stricter perimeter control and the movement of only essential services personnel is allowed. Even outpatient department services in health facilities are not allowed here

(States are allowed to add districts in red and orange zones, but not permitted to lower the classification of any district)