Home / India News / Number Theory: Can lower fuel prices ease inflation pain from cereals?

ByRoshan Kishore
Jul 31, 2023 04:54 AM IST

There is good reason to believe that fiscal policy can play a positive role in controlling inflation via an intervention on the fuel prices front.

The prospect of a continued tightness in cereal markets -- over concerns of rain-related adversity to the rice crop and global tail winds to wheat prices -- have generated upside risks to India’s inflation prospects. When it comes to food prices, there is very little inflation targeting that monetary policy can achieve. Inflation targeting works on the premise of higher interest rates deflating demand, and deflating food demand is not a palatable option at all in democracies. There is, however, good reason to believe that fiscal policy can play a positive role in controlling inflation via an intervention on the fuel prices front. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

Topics
number theory
