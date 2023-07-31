Home / India News / Number Theory: Can lower fuel prices ease inflation pain from cereals?

Number Theory: Can lower fuel prices ease inflation pain from cereals?

ByRoshan Kishore
Jul 31, 2023 01:09 AM IST

There is good reason to believe that fiscal policy can play a positive role in controlling inflation via an intervention on the fuel prices front.

The prospect of a continued tightness in cereal markets -- over concerns of rain-related adversity to the rice crop and global tail winds to wheat prices -- have generated upside risks to India’s inflation prospects. When it comes to food prices, there is very little inflation targeting that monetary policy can achieve. Inflation targeting works on the premise of higher interest rates deflating demand, and deflating food demand is not a palatable option at all in democracies. There is, however, good reason to believe that fiscal policy can play a positive role in controlling inflation via an intervention on the fuel prices front. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

The petrol pump attendant said the car driver first asked him to fill up the tank and then also got several plastic cans filled, leading to a total bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,500. (Reuters)
The petrol pump attendant said the car driver first asked him to fill up the tank and then also got several plastic cans filled, leading to a total bill of 26,500. (Reuters)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out