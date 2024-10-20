‘Can you see any Audis?’: Ex-govt official Vikash Yadav's family rejects Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot allegations

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot allegations: The family of a former Indian government employee who was indicted by the United States in a murder-for-hire plot case, has dismissed the allegations saying the US government has not been telling the truth. A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) handout image shows former Indian government official Vikash Yadav.(Reuters)

Vikash Yadav, a former Indian government employee, has been indicted by the US government for allegedly taking part in the alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States.

Yadav's 65-year-old mother, Sudesh Yadav, said she was still in shock because of the media reports. She said he had been working for the country.

She expressed doubts about the veracity of the claims made by the US government.

"What can I say? I do not know whether the US government is telling the truth or not. He has been working for the country," she told Reuters.

The United States authorities have accused Vikash Yadav of asking an Indian-origin man to kill Pannun in return for money.

Yadav's relatives in the Pranpura village, around 100 kilometers from Delhi, have refuted the US government's claims.

His cousin told the news agency that the Yadav family lives in a small house in the village in Haryana.

"Where will so much money come from? Can you see any Audis and Mercedes lined up outside this house?" he said.

A relative told the agency that Yadav had told his cousin that the media reports of his involvement in the alleged plot were false.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged Yadav with leading an unsuccessful plot to murder Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun last year. Yadav was an official of India's Research and Analysis Wing spy service, according to the indictment.

New Delhi has said Yadav is no longer a government employee.

His cousin said the family has no information about his employment or the alleged plot. "He never mentioned anything about it," he added.

“For us, he is still working for the CRPF,” he added.

He said he had told them that he was the deputy commandant in the force.

Indian officials have not commented on Yadav's whereabouts. The Washington Post, citing American officials, reported on Thursday that Yadav was still in India and that the US was expected to seek his extradition.

Yadav's father passed away in 2007. His brother works with the Haryana police.

"Only the government of India and Vikash know what has happened," said Amit Yadav, another cousin of Vikash Yadav.

With inputs from Reuters