Canada reacts to controversial float after India's protest: 'Promotion of violence...'

Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, reacted to the controversy triggered by a float depicting former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination, saying the promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada. Float featuring the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver.

"The Government of Canada is aware of further imagery displayed in Brampton on Sunday. Canada’s position is clear: The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada," he wrote on X.

India has sought “exemplary action” from all levels of the Canadian Government after a float featuring the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was displayed at an event in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Sunday.

The controversial float was displayed in a parade to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

In 1984, the Indian Army stormed the Golden Temple to flush out Khalistani extremists.

The same year, Indira Gandhi was gunned down by her bodyguards.

The float showed an effigy of Indira Gandhi being fired upon by her bodyguards. The poster also said her punishment had been delivered on October 21, 1984.

There has been a strain in the relationship between India and Canada after Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot down outside a gurdwara in the latter's Surrey, last year.

Canada blamed alleged Indian agents for the murder. New Delhi called the allegation baseless and absurd.

This float appeared just three days after a similar display during a protest in front of India’s Consulate in Vancouver. Reacting to that on Friday, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc posted on X, “The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada."

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma had said that New Delhi urged all levels of government in Canada to take exemplary action against the public display of violence and hatred

“Indian nationals living in Canada feel intimidated by such hatred being propagated. Unfortunately, this has happened in Canada time and again. Canadian systems and society have failed to put any cost on the perpetrators." Verma had said.

India often accuses Canada of fostering pro-Khalistan elements.