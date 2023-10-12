Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada skips G20 Parliament Speakers' Summit amid diplomatic row

Canada skips G20 Parliament Speakers' Summit amid diplomatic row

PTI |
Oct 12, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Canadian Speaker Gagne had earlier confirmed her presence at the Parliament-20 meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid a diplomatic row, Speaker of the Canadian Senate Raymonde Gagne has decided to skip the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations that began here Thursday.

Canada speaker Raymonde Gagne(File)

Gagne had earlier confirmed her presence at the Parliament-20 meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"The Canadian Speaker is not attending the Summit. Schedules keep changing," Parliamentary sources said.

Earlier, Birla had said he would raise "several issues" in his informal talks with the Speaker of the Canadian Senate.

India, Canada relations have nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations last month linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India had dismissed the allegation as "absurd".

The P20 meeting got underway on Thursday with Parliamentarians of G20 nations participating in the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a movement proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

