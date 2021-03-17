IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt

The apex court sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million Aadhaar cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million ration cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths.

“It is a very serious issue. We expect you not to treat it as adversarial,” the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told the counsel for the Centre and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI is the authority that issues Aadhaar cards.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by a woman from Jharkhand, has alleged starvation deaths following denial of food in the absence of ration card.

Appearing for petitioner Koili Devi, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves claimed that around three crore [30 million] ration cards of poor people were cancelled by authorities across the country as they were not linked with Aadhaar cards and the petitioner’s 13-year-old girl died of starvation in September 2017 after they were denied ration.

Representing the UIDAI and the Centre, additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi opposed the plea and stated that the PIL was based only on newspaper reports and that there were no reliable statistics adduced by Gonsalves to corroborate his contentions.

Also Read | ‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred,’ says Supreme Court

“There is a grievance redressal system under the Food Security Act. This court has already sought responses from the state governments on this. The plea, as being pressed, is completely misconceived because there is an absolute clarity that if Aadhaar is not available, alternative documents can be submitted. We have clearly said Aadhaar or no Aadhaar, it will not deny right to food,” said Lekhi.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, also appearing for the Centre, supported Lekhi’s arguments.

After hearing the counsel, the court said it would hear the PIL in detail after three weeks.

In November 2019, the court had called upon all states to apprise it of steps taken by them to put in place the grievance redressal mechanism, as provided under the National Food Security Act. Venugopal had then cited Sections 14, 15, 16 and 40 of the Act that mandate every state government to have internal grievance redressal mechanism and nodal officers for effective and expeditious redressal of food grievance.

During a hearing on February 24 last year, the Centre had denied allegations of starvation deaths in Jharkhand and arbitrary cancellation of ration cards across the country, pointing out the cancellation between 2013 to 2016 pertained to ‘ghost’ ration cards. Venugopal had said that the statistics referred to in the petition were completely wrong and that the Centre was ready to prove the averments as incorrect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9.(Niharika Kulkarni / REUTERS)
The health ministry said that the lowest point of new Covid-19 cases was on February 9.(Niharika Kulkarni / REUTERS)
india news

60% of all Covid-19 active cases concentrated in Maharashtra: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • The Maharashtra government has admitted that it is witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and has begun taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," BS Yediyurappa told reporters. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
"As cases are going up in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar which are located at the border of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked us to focus on these three districts," BS Yediyurappa told reporters. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

PM asked K'taka to focus on 3 areas bordering Maharashtra, says Yediyurappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • BS Yediyurappa also told reporters that the reason the Prime Minister emphasised on these three areas is because of their proximity to Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
In November 2019, the court had called upon all states to apprise it of steps taken by them to put in place the grievance redressal mechanism, as provided under the National Food Security Act. (Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
In November 2019, the court had called upon all states to apprise it of steps taken by them to put in place the grievance redressal mechanism, as provided under the National Food Security Act. (Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
india news

News updates from HT: Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar serious

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.(ANI)
india news

70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between Mar 1 and 15

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:48 PM IST
In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT archive)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT archive)
india news

With BJP’s steady rise in Odisha, CM Patnaik turns to religion, culture

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Since 2019, the chief minister’s politics has evolved to keep pace with the BJP’s ambitions. His focus on religion and culture is seen to be part of his attempt to keep the BJP’s ploy of painting opponents as insensitive to Hindu aspirations in check
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:05 PM IST
PM Modi mentioned Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for vaccine wastage, said every state should aim for zero wastage of vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addressed the opening ceremony of International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conference.(PTI)
PM Modi addressed the opening ceremony of International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conference.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 taught us no nation is immune to global disasters: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Terming the current situation "unprecedented", the Prime Minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019.(PTI photo)
Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019.(PTI photo)
india news

Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Businessman counting money, Indian Rupee currency, in the envelope just given by his partner after making an agreement in private dark room - loan, briberry and corruption scam concepts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Businessman counting money, Indian Rupee currency, in the envelope just given by his partner after making an agreement in private dark room - loan, briberry and corruption scam concepts (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Inter-state gang selling PG medical seats busted; scores of students cheated

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The investigating officer said details of several students, who were in touch with the agency were obtained in the raid on the consultancy firm and the name of the kingpin, one Vishal Kumar was revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.(PTI)
Polling is scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.(PTI)
india news

YSR Congress confident of winning Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in by election

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The YSR Congress party won the Tirupati Lok Sabha (Scheduled Caste reserved) seat in 2014 and again in 2019, improving its vote share from 47.84 per cent to 55.03 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka High Court (PTI File Photo)
Karnataka High Court (PTI File Photo)
india news

Polygraph test can only be conducted with consent of the accused: Karnataka HC

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The court noted that the silence of the accused does not amount to consent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/RSTV)
india news

Received complaints citing violation of FDI against some e-comm firms: Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said no representation from All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) was received regarding banning of some big e-commerce companies from operating in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
In a 2019 report, human resources firm TeamLease estimated that 1.3 million Indians joined the gig economy in the second half of 2018-19, registering a 30% growth.(AP)
india news

Hit by pandemic, gig workers plan to create umbrella union

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola-Uber Drivers Association in Bengaluru, said on Tuesday that a meeting will be held next week to finalise the plan for the new platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Cancellation of ration card not linked to Aadhaar a serious issue: SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
The apex court sought a response from the Central government on a plea regarding cancellation of around 30 million Aadhaar cards across India between 2013 and 2016, leading to alleged denial of rations and starvation deaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss resurgence of Covid-19: Here’s what he said

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Modi said over 3 million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted: “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP