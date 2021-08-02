Cannot allow public to board local trains at this moment: Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that local trains will not be available to the general public immediately as Maharashtra continues to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. Thackeray also said that shops across Maharashtra will be allowed to operate till 8pm.

The Maharashtra government will release the new set of relaxations later on Monday, the chief minister said. The chief minister pointed out that the relaxations will not be applicable to districts reporting a high positivity rate and large number of fresh cases.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope last week indicated that 25 districts may come under the ambit of these relaxations which the government is expected to announce soon. The Maharashtra government also said that several nations were reporting a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases despite high vaccination rates.

Maharashtra continues to fight the second wave of Covid-19 as districts like Sangli, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur reported more than 300 cases on Sunday. The state reported 6,479 fresh cases on Sunday which took the overall caseload to 6.31 million cases. The state also reported 157 fatalities, taking the death toll to 132,948.