Home / India News / 'Cannot be a reason...': Omar Abdullah condemns killing of youth by CRPF
india news

‘Cannot be a reason...’: Omar Abdullah condemns killing of youth by CRPF

Yasin Ali, a resident of Jammu, was killed by CRPF jawans after he failed to stop his vehicle near the checking point at Anantnag on Thursday night
Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads, said Abdullah. (HT FILE)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of youth by the CRPF on Thursday night at Anantnag and said that a heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire like this.

Yasin Ali, a resident of Jammu, was killed by CRPF jawans after he failed to stop his vehicle near the checking point at Anantnag on Thursday night. Ali died on the spot.

“Yasir Ali killed by security forces at a check point in South Kashmir last night. A heightened state of alert cannot be a reason to open fire like this. Senior officers of the security forces need to ensure calmer heads prevail & nothing happens to worsen the situation,” said Omar Abdullah.

Police said that the CRPF fired in self-defence. The civilian killed hasn’t been identified yet. The incident took place at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF fired on a Scorpio vehicle that didn’t stop at a checking point.

“A Naka (check point) was established by 40Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without a number was signalled to stop by the Naka party, however, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops,” Police spokesman said in a statement.

“Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Identification and credentials of the deceased person are being verified. An investigation is going on,” the spokesman added.

“This appears to be the start of a knee jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF which has resulted in this innocent civilian’s death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?” Mufti tweeted.

