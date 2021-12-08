Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cannot let kids with rare diseases die, Delhi high court raps Centre
india news

Cannot let kids with rare diseases die, Delhi high court raps Centre

Justice Rekha Palli said no justification has been given by the Centre for not utilising the unspent budget allocated from the last three years to the rare diseases fund
The Delhi high court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed on behalf of children suffering from rare diseases like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Hunter’s syndrome. (Archive)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday pulled up the Union government for not utilising funds collected to provide assistance for the treatment of children suffering from rare diseases, saying it will not permit these kids to “die despite funds being available”.

Calling it a “mockery of the whole thing”, Justice Rekha Palli said no justification has been given by the Centre for not utilising the unspent budget allocated from the last three years to the rare diseases fund.

“What is this? Children are dying because of lack of funds... What about the corpus which is available with the government here. I will not permit these children to die despite funds being available. When there are funds, why should the children suffering from rare diseases not get it?” the judge said.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed on behalf of children suffering from rare diseases like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Hunter’s syndrome, seeking direction to the Centre to provide them uninterrupted and free of cost treatment as the therapy is very expensive.

RELATED STORIES

DMD, one of the various forms of muscular dystrophy, is a rare genetic disease that affects boys almost exclusively and causes progressive weakness. Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) is a rare disease that is passed on in families and mainly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.

In September, the court had asked the Union government to take steps for transferring 63 crore from the crowd funding account, lying with the Kerala high court, to that of the rare diseases account.

On Tuesday, additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma told the court that it has filed an impleadment application before the Kerala high court. He said even though the application has been allowed, not much progress has been made in using the funds.

This did not go well with the court, which said the Centre’s affidavit did not give any justification for not mentioning the names of the patients on the online portal.

While directing the Centre to come back with a concrete answer, Justice Palli said, “On the next date, the ASG will also obtain instructions whether it is possible to provide treatment to petitioners and thereafter adjust the amount which may be received in the portal set up for the set purpose”.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 15.

The court also asked the ASG to take instructions as to whether it is possible to provide treatment to the petitioners and adjust the amount which may be received in the portal set up for the set purpose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP