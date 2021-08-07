Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cannot link language to a religion, says HC
india news

Cannot link language to a religion, says HC

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has said that any particular language cannot be connected with any specific religion and Urdu as a language can be taught even in areas where there are less Muslim population
By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:44 PM IST
HT Image

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has said that any particular language cannot be connected with any specific religion and Urdu as a language can be taught even in areas where there are less Muslim population.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, while hearing a petition filed by one Sanover, an Urdu teacher in a government aided school, said, “Prima facie this court is of the view that any particular language cannot be connected with any specific religion and Urdu as a language can be taught even in areas where there are few Muslims.”

“In a secular state it would prima facie not be open to frame such policy and to discontinue a Urdu teacher only because Muslim population is less,” added Justice Mishra.

Petitioner Sanover was a Urdu teacher in a government-aided school, but was allegedly removed from services as the Muslim population in the concerned area fell below 20%.

Sanover in her petition said there was no complaint against her but she was removed only because of the state government’s policy in respect of the requirement of at least 20% Muslim population in an area for appointment of an Urdu teacher in a school.

The court asked the additional chief secretary of the Department of Basic Education to place on record the policy of the state in this regard.

The court also asked the state government counsel to apprise it on the issue involved in the petition.

The court has fixed August 16 as the next date of hearing in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP