Cannot link language to a religion, says HC

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has said that any particular language cannot be connected with any specific religion and Urdu as a language can be taught even in areas where there are less Muslim population.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, while hearing a petition filed by one Sanover, an Urdu teacher in a government aided school, said, “Prima facie this court is of the view that any particular language cannot be connected with any specific religion and Urdu as a language can be taught even in areas where there are few Muslims.”

“In a secular state it would prima facie not be open to frame such policy and to discontinue a Urdu teacher only because Muslim population is less,” added Justice Mishra.

Petitioner Sanover was a Urdu teacher in a government-aided school, but was allegedly removed from services as the Muslim population in the concerned area fell below 20%.

Sanover in her petition said there was no complaint against her but she was removed only because of the state government’s policy in respect of the requirement of at least 20% Muslim population in an area for appointment of an Urdu teacher in a school.

The court asked the additional chief secretary of the Department of Basic Education to place on record the policy of the state in this regard.

The court also asked the state government counsel to apprise it on the issue involved in the petition.

The court has fixed August 16 as the next date of hearing in the case.