'Can't accept verdict, but will abide by it': Mamata Banerjee on Supreme Court's teachers appointment case verdict

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she does not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of school teachers on humanitarian grounds. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she would meet those who have lost their jobs.(ANI)

The TMC supremo added that her government would abide by the top court's decision as her party has the highest regard for the judiciary.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.

'Will explore legal options': Mamata on SC's verdict

Adding that the TMC government would abide by the top court decision, Banerjee said that the state would explore all legal options.

"We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible," she said. Banerjee further added that West Bengal's former education minister, Partha Chatterjee, is in jail in the case.

"How many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case? Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system?" she asked.

The CM said she would meet those who have lost their jobs.

"I will tell them not to lose hope," she said.

What is the SC's judgment on teachers' recruitment?

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress-led state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months.

The SC invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff of state-run and state-aided schools.

BJP demands Mamata's resignation, CPI(M) reacts

The West Bengal BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee for the "plight" of around 26,000 teachers whose jobs were invalidated by the Supreme Court.

Union Minister of State for Education and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded that Banerjee take full responsibility for this "huge corruption" and resign from the post of chief minister.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) said the Bengal government should take urgent steps to fill up the vacancies that have been created by the SC's judgement.

