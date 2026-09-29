'Can't blame development': Uttarakhand not at fault for natural disasters, says CM Dhami | Exclusive

Ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttarakhand next year, where the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) is set to lock horns with the Congress, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Opposition party’s attempt to build a Dalit narrative with the Haldwani “purification” issue has been busted, and nothing of that sort took place.

One cannot blame development for disasters caused by rising global temperature, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said. (@pushkardhami X)

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In an interview with HT, Dhami also spoke on wide-ranging issues including Char Dham development, rising weather disasters and political slugfest over the SIR. Edited excerpts:

Elections are around the corner. How is the party and government gearing for it?

Since Narendra Modi ji became PM, a lot of developmental works have taken place in Uttarakhand — developing all weather Char Dham road and Delhi-Dehradun expressway; setting up several medical colleges including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS); the Rishikesh Karanprayag railway line; and improvement in air services including expanded Dehradun airport. The PM has visited Uttarakhand 28 times, which no other PM has done.

Also Read: CM Dhami releases Uttarakhand STI Policy 2026, GEP reports; calls for focus on carbon credits, water harvesting

Experts believe lot of ecological damage has happened because of infrastructure works such as the Char Dham road. What is the government doing about it?

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{{^usCountry}} We have tried to strike a balance between economy and protecting ecology. People of Uttarakhand are not responsible for cloudburst or flash floods because nowhere in the state has haphazard construction happened. Such events took place even at remote places in Uttarakhand where no development work was carried out. It could be because of the trees been cut in large numbers over several decades impacting local weather patterns? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We have tried to strike a balance between economy and protecting ecology. People of Uttarakhand are not responsible for cloudburst or flash floods because nowhere in the state has haphazard construction happened. Such events took place even at remote places in Uttarakhand where no development work was carried out. It could be because of the trees been cut in large numbers over several decades impacting local weather patterns? {{/usCountry}}

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Uttarakhand, because of its 71% forest cover, provides ecological protection and its glaciers stabilise temperature. We have not contributed to climate change induced disasters but have to bear maximum brunt. One cannot blame development for disasters caused by rising global temperature.

A few months ago, we saw a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi; youth have been protesting in Uttarakhand too over unemployment. What have you done to deal with this issue?

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In five years, we have provided jobs to more than 35,000 youth in a transparent and corruption free manner. There were no complaints of malpractices or cheating during recruitment. We introduced a stringent law against examination malpractices and sent 100 people of cheating mafia to jail.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM seeks safe evacuation of trekkers stranded in Uttarkashi

Special Intensive Review (SIR), also happening in Uttarakhand, has become a national issue. Do you think that concerns raised are genuine or political?

The Election Commission is doing its work as per Constitutional mandate. SIR is not happening for the first time. Before this, SIR has happened several times. This time, SIR is happening in a better way. Names of those who have died, shifted or are bogus have been removed. If electoral rolls are being cleaned, why are some people so upset?

In Bengal, the EC introduced a filter called logical discrepancy to remove voters, causing a lot of inconvenience to voters.

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The EC has now clarified that the Booth Level Officers will visit homes to collect documents from those who have got notices. In such a big exercise, there is always a scope for improvement, which EC is doing. Some people are criticising SIR to justify their electoral loss. Sometimes, they blame the EC and sometimes the Electronic Voting Machine for their electoral loss.

The Ankita Bhandari (the hotel receptionist who was murdered) case has been going on a long time. Despite CBI inquiry, the name of the VIP mentioned in the case has not been revealed. And the Congress is trying to make it an election issue.

The Congress does not have any election issue in Uttarakhand and has no political strength left. The Congress is trying to build a fake narrative.

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The Congress tried to build a fake Dalit narrative in Haldwani, where during a rally by their national president (Mallikarjun Kharge) jihadi slogans were raised. The party president said in Rajya Sabha that because he was a Dalit, purification was done on the site later. This is not true. The cleaning was done by people including Dalits of the huge garbage left behind and for raising jihadi slogans at sacred Ramlila Grounds.

In Ankita Bhandari case, the Congress was again exposed for a fixed audio clip on the alleged VIP connection. We formed a SIT, which submitted a 1,000 page charge sheet. The three accused were sentenced for life and we have referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per family’s request.

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