CM Dhami releases Uttarakhand STI Policy 2026, GEP reports; calls for focus on carbon credits, water harvesting

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday released the Uttarakhand Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026 and technical reports on the state’s Gross Environment Product (GEP) for 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami held a meeting at his residence with Prime Minister’s Office Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay Sood and experts from scientific and technical institutions. Discussions focused on the GEP reports, the economic assessment of natural resources and environmental services, and the role of science and technology in addressing challenges specific to the Himalayan state.

During the meeting, Dhami directed officials to include carbon credits in the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026. He also called for water-harvesting systems to be made simpler and more accessible for ordinary citizens.

The state government said the GEP framework is intended to assess the contribution of natural resources and environmental services through scientific and economic methods. The discussions covered forests, water, biodiversity, soil conservation, carbon absorption and other environmental services.

GEP to assess economic value of natural resources Dhami said a GEP framework could help quantify the contribution of Uttarakhand’s natural and environmental assets and provide inputs for development planning. He called for a model suited to the state’s geographical conditions, local requirements and available resources.

The government said experts discussed the scientific basis of the GEP, collection and analysis of environmental data and ways to use the framework in a Himalayan state. The discussions also covered linking scientific studies and technical data with policymaking and involving local communities in environmental conservation.

The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s forests, rivers, water sources, biodiversity and Himalayan ecosystem are important not only from an environmental perspective but also for local livelihoods and the economy. He said development planning should take into account the capacity of natural resources and the environmental sensitivity of different areas.

On water conservation, Dhami asked officials to develop simple, low-cost and locally suitable technologies that households and communities can adopt. He said water harvesting should not remain limited to large projects or institutional initiatives.

Science policy prioritises Himalayan challenges The Uttarakhand Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026 focuses on strengthening research and development and promoting scientific and technological interventions suited to the state’s needs. The policy covers areas including glaciology, disaster management, energy, water resources, agriculture, healthcare, education, migration, skill development, entrepreneurship and intellectual property rights.

The government said the policy also seeks to strengthen research institutions and innovation centres, identify priority areas for research and create an ecosystem for scientific research. Science communication and public participation are also part of the policy framework.

The policy had been officially released by the state earlier in June, with the government saying it would promote research, innovation and the use of technology for local challenges.

At Saturday’s meeting, experts discussed ways to connect research outcomes and technical data with policy decisions. Participants included ANRF chief executive officer Prof Shiv Kumar, senior scientist Dr Parminder Main, HESCO founder Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, IIT Roorkee director Prof K.K. Pant and UCOST director general Prof Durgesh Pant, among others.

Dhami said the objective of science and technology initiatives should be to develop solutions suited to Uttarakhand’s local conditions and translate scientific capabilities into practical improvements in people’s lives.