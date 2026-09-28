Asian Games Full India Results (Updated Live) Day 10: Esha Singh brings silver after missing out in shoot-off for gold
Asian Games Full India Results Day 10: Lovlina Borgohain assured a medal after she progressed to the semi-finals.
Esha Singh narrowly missed out on gold in the women's 25m pistol individual final after coming up short in the shoot-off for gold. The 21-year-old won silver, bringing yet another medal for India in shooting at the Asian Games. Earlier, Pincky Balhara brought the first medal of the day for the Indian contingent on Monday, winning bronze in kurash. She lost to Mo Sumin of South Korea in the women's -78kg semifinal. Lovlina Borgohain also assured yet another medal in boxing for the Indian contingent on Monday after she progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games.
However, Day 10 of the event started on a bad note for India when Manu Bhaker, the first from the country to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, failed to qualify for the individual final in the women's 25m pistol. The team also failed to secure a medal, finishing fifth overall.
Also Read: Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Check all updates and coverage
The Indian men's cricket team also qualified for the semi-finals after the fixture against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Shreyas Iyer's team marched ahead owing to their higher ICC ranking.
Here are the full results for the Indian contingent on Day 10 of the Asian Games:
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain beat Seong Suyeon of South Korea in the women's 75kg quarterfinal, confirming a medal.
Kurash
Pincky Balhara beat Lim Garam (South Korea) in the women's -78kg quarterfinal bout, confirming a medal.
Pincky Balhara lost to Mo Sumin (South Korea) in the women's -78kg semifinal bout, and won BRONZE.
Cricket
India's men's team progresses to the semis after the match against Afghanistan is abandoned due to rain.
Archery
Chikitha Taniparthi beat Chen Yi-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei) in the women's compound individual round of 16.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to Kang Yeonseo (South Korea) in the women's compound individual round of 16.
Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam beat Sahil Jadhav in the round of 16 of the men's compound individual event.
Chikitha Taniparthi beat Dorji Dolma (Bhutan) in the women's compound individual round of 32.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in the women's compound individual round of 32.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to Kang Yeonseo (South Korea) in the women's compound individual round of 16.
Volleyball
India beat Hong Kong 3-0 in the men's volleyball group game.
Squash
India beat China 2-1 in a women's team pool game.
India beat China 3-0 in the men's team pool game.
Shooting
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished 5th in the women's 25m pistol team event.
Shapath Bharadwaj is 5th, Kynan Chenai is 19th, and Ahvar Rizvi is 32nd in men's trap qualifying after Day 2.
Neeru is 1st, Manisha Keer is 21st, and Aashima Ahlawat is 23rd in women's trap qualifying after Day 2.
Esha Singh wins SILVER in women's 25m pistol individual final.
Surfing
Sivaraj Babu lost to Jayuard Alciso (Philippines) in men's shortboard round 3.
Kishore Kumar Anbarasu beat Ma Wensong (China) in men's shortboard round 3.
Tennis
Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Anna Danilina and Yuliya Putinseva of Kazakhstan in the first round of women's doubles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More