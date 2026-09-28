Asian Games Full India Results (Updated Live) Day 10: Esha Singh brings silver after missing out in shoot-off for gold

Esha Singh narrowly missed out on gold in the women's 25m pistol individual final after coming up short in the shoot-off for gold. The 21-year-old won silver, bringing yet another medal for India in shooting at the Asian Games. Earlier, Pincky Balhara brought the first medal of the day for the Indian contingent on Monday, winning bronze in kurash. She lost to Mo Sumin of South Korea in the women's -78kg semifinal. Lovlina Borgohain also assured yet another medal in boxing for the Indian contingent on Monday after she progressed to the semi-finals of the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games. Esha Singh won silver for India in shooting on Monday. (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

However, Day 10 of the event started on a bad note for India when Manu Bhaker, the first from the country to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, failed to qualify for the individual final in the women's 25m pistol. The team also failed to secure a medal, finishing fifth overall.

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The Indian men's cricket team also qualified for the semi-finals after the fixture against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Shreyas Iyer's team marched ahead owing to their higher ICC ranking.