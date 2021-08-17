Can’t continue extending ED chief’s term indefinitely: SC

The Government cannot continue extending the tenure of Directorate of Enforcement (ED) chief till the agency completes investigating all crucial cases, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday after being told that the success achieved in crucial money laundering cases under the present ED Director was one of the reasons to extend his tenure by a year.

The Court was hearing arguments on a petition filed by NGO Common Cause which has challenged the November 13, 2020 decision of the Government granting Enforcement Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra an extension till November 18, 2021. By an order of November 19, 2018, his tenure was fixed for two years. With just days remaining for the end of his tenure in November 2020, the Government retrospectively modified his tenure to three years in the original appointment order.

Mishra reached his retirement age in May 2020.

Hearing arguments on the petition, the bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai set out to examine whether the decision to grant three-year tenure was contrary to the 1997 judgment of the Supreme Court laying down a minimum tenure of two years for the heads of ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. The bench also considered whether an extension granted post-retirement would go against Rule 56 of the All India Service Rules which mandates that all government servants retire at 60.

Appearing for the Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he Central Vigilance Commission Act was enacted in 2003 and the court’s 1997 decision was incorporated in Section 25(d) which said, “Notwithstanding anything contained in the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 or any other law for the time being in force….a Director of Enforcement shall continue to hold office for a period of not less than two years from the date on which he assumes office.”

He pointed out that while the 1997 judgement provided for a minimum tenure, it did not not weigh in on tenure beyond two years. Mehta also added that Section 25(d) of the CVC Act overrides Rule 56.

The appointment was not “haphazard” or based on “whims and fancies of the Government” as projected by the petitioner, Mehta said, adding that a committee headed by the Central Vigilance Commissioner examined Mishra’s professional record of past 10 years before recommending his extension.

“In the last two years (as Director), apart from investigating crucial money laundering cases, a sum of nearly ₹9000 crore worth proceeds of crime stood deposited in the investigation of three cases involving Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi,” the Solicitor General said.

The bench replied, “We appreciate that he is doing good work. But you cannot continue with him till all these cases are over. The task of Enforcement Directorate is very important. You cannot leave it to one individual to complete it.”

As the discussion of the 1997 judgement continued, senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the petitioner said that if the government’s argument is accepted, then there is nothing to stop it from arbitrarily appointing officers of its choice for even five-year terms. “Every illegal extension comes at the cost of legitimate expectation of other officers waiting in line. If government is to exercise their power in this manner it will play havoc with the system,” Dave added.

Mehta asked the bench to also consider whether a NGO whose only purpose is to file PILs on government appointments should be allowed to raise this plea. He said, “No PIL is maintainable in a service matter. This has now become a trend and a practice. I can understand if a public-spirited person challenges the tenure of a post. But this petition is on the individual who is appointed. This court should see whether it is time that such a trend should continue.”

The bench responded: “In a democracy don’t you think the voice of the public has to be raised. How can we stop people from posing any question before the Court?”

The court also heard the Central Vigilance Commission represented by senior advocate PS Narasimha whosaid that Mishra was granted extension well within his two-year tenure.

The bench said that the purpose of mandating a minimum two-year term was to protect the institutional integrity of ED (and CBI) . At the same time, it wondered whether this could be stretched unreasonably for a period beyond the age of superannuation. Arguments remained incomplete and will resume on Wednesday.