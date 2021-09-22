Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Can't deny them their right: SC on Centre's plea to defer NDA exams for women

Stating the armed forces were best suited to deal with “emergencies”, the apex court said, “We don't want women to be denied their right. Needful be done by the defence department in collaboration with UPSC.”
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST
On Monday, the Union government informed the Supreme Court the NDA will be ready to welcome the first-ever batch of women cadets in January 2023 after they sit for the entrance exam in May next year.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Centre it would not vacate its interim order allowing women aspirants to take the entrance examination of the National Defence Academy (NDA) slated to be held in November this year.

The court said, "This won't send the right signal to women after having given them the aspiration.. Let's begin from this year."

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy directed the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) to give wide publicity to the new admission policy through advertisements so that the order is translated into effect and more women are encouraged to apply.

On Monday, the Union government informed the Supreme Court the NDA will be ready to welcome the first-ever batch of women cadets in January 2023 after they sit for the entrance exam in May next year.

“Entrance examination for entry into NDA is held twice in a year and the government proposes to have the necessary mechanism in place by May 2022, i.e. the time by which the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) is required to publish the first notification of the Year 2022 for entrance examination for entry to NDA,” read the government’s affidavit submitted before the bench.

The Centre’s response was made on the basis of a judgement passed by the Supreme Court on August 18 which held the policy that restricted entry of women in the NDA was based on “gender discrimination”. The court allowed women to sit for the upcoming entrance examination in November this year, breaking a glass ceiling that has held women back for 65 years.

With agency inputs

