‘Can’t get up?’ Vijay’s rare gesture towards DMK MLA sparks table-thumping in TN Assembly

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s gesture of helping a DMK MLA amid chaos in the state Assembly on Monday caught the attention of social media users and drew reactions from ministers and other members present in the House.

Amid a tense scene in the state assembly, CM Vijay extended his hand to help Chandrasekhar get up. This gesture drew reactions from members present. (PTI)

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The actor-turned-politician, who led his party to a landslide victory in the state assembly election a few months ago, drew attention for this display of political courtesy when he extended a helping hand to Durai Chandrasekhar, an Opposition leader, after DMK MLAs staged a 'dharna' on the floor in front of the Speaker.

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Helping hand amid ‘dharna’: What happened

The DMK MLAs were seeking an opportunity to respond to chief minister Vijay’s speech. After they were denied the chance to speak, the party legislators decided to stage a walkout from the Assembly. However, Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated.

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{{^usCountry}} When Vijay noticed that Chandrasekhar had not joined the walkout, he asked why the MLA was not leaving with the other DMK leaders, news agency PTI reported. Chandrasekhar replied that he was unable to get up from his seat. Vijay then asked, “What do you mean you can't get up?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Vijay noticed that Chandrasekhar had not joined the walkout, he asked why the MLA was not leaving with the other DMK leaders, news agency PTI reported. Chandrasekhar replied that he was unable to get up from his seat. Vijay then asked, “What do you mean you can't get up?” {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister subsequently rose from his seat and extended his hand to help Chandrasekhar stand up. The DMK MLA thanked Vijay with folded hands before joining the walkout.

The exchange drew the attention of ministers and other members in the House, who reportedly appreciated Vijay’s gesture by thumping the tables. A purported video of the interaction that surfaced on social media showed Vijay helping Chandrasekhar get up before returning to his seat.

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Also Read | Sparks fly in TN Assembly as CM Vijay cites ED papers to target DMK over serious graft; Oppn party stages walkout after ruckus

Vijay slams defamatory remarks against women

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Earlier, chief minister Vijay stated that any abusive language or defamatory remarks against women would not be tolerated.

Addressing the state assembly session, Vijay said, "If anyone talks in a derogatory manner about women, stern action is assured."

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Vijay vs DMK in Tamil Nadu assembly

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Vijay alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds.

The CM claimed that the ED had mentioned former chief minister MK Stalin and leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

Vijay said, "ED has mentioned all the corruption charges; former CM Karunanidhi abused his power, all the evidence is here, they will run if we say it; MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin are direct beneficiaries of party funds."

"The DMK challenged me to open three department files which I said were corrupt during the previous DMK regime. Before I open them, I want to read the Sarkaria Commission report on the DMK government's corruption in 1988. The Sarkaria Commission, in its report, has highlighted and accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister," he noted.

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(with inputs from PTI)