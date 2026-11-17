BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh was one of the political dignitaries present at the launch of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's memoir ‘Belonging: A journey of Love’ in Delhi on Monday. As the former Punjab chief minister's attendance at the event raised eyebrows, union minister and BJP leader CR Patil said everyone was “free to go wherever they like”.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and others attend the official launch event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir in New Delhi. (@IndianNationalCongress)

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“Who goes where, we cannot stop, can we? Everyone is free to go anywhere they like,” CR Patil said when asked about Singh's presence at the book launch.

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Patil also reacted to the possibility of an alliance between the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, but said he does not know about it and that other party leaders take a call in this regard. If any talks have to take place, they will be done by senior party leaders, he said.

‘Warm ties with Gandhi family’

Deep Dive Why did Captain Amarinder Singh attend Sonia Gandhi’s book launch? BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said Singh attended because of his long-standing personal ties with the Gandhi family. Singh also praised the memoir as “wonderful” and “well-written.” What did the BJP say about Amarinder Singh attending Sonia Gandhi’s book launch? BJP leaders said Singh was free to attend the event. Sodhi described the decision as personal, linked to Singh’s warm ties with the Gandhi family. Does Amarinder Singh’s attendance at the book launch mean he is returning to Congress? His attendance was not presented as a sign that he would return to Congress. It prompted speculation ahead of the Punjab elections, but the cited explanation was his personal ties with the Gandhi family.

BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi also spoke about Amarinder Singh's presence and said that his decision to attend the event was purely “personal” and based on his warm ties with the Gandhi family.

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{{^usCountry}} “Amarinder Singh’s attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family... If he attended, it was because of those long-standing personal associations,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Amarinder Singh’s attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family... If he attended, it was because of those long-standing personal associations,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh was among the many political faces who were present at the book launch. The BJP leader was seated in the front row with several INDIA bloc leaders, including Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Singh, the only BJP leader to attend the event, heaped praise on Sonia Gandhi's book, calling it “wonderful” and “well-written”. The review came even as the BJP criticised the memoir as an attempt to sanitise the Congress's past wrongdoings and give the Nehru-Gandhi family a "clean chit".

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The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘favourite’ BJP leader

Despite Amarinder Singh's departure from Congress, party leaders, including LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, continue to share warm ties with him. Earlier in August, Gandhi described Singh as his “favourite BJP leader”.

Responding to a question on Instagram's AMA feature about his favourite BJP politician, Rahul had said that he gets along well with Captain Amarinder Singh. “Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He’s cool.” Rahul was seen saying this in a video posted by Congress.

The Congress leader added that he likes Singh because of his expertise in military history.

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Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in 2022 after resigning from the Congress, saying he had been humiliated by the party. After Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, he quit the party and formed a new party, which merged with the BJP later in 2022.