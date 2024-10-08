Captain Abhimanyu of BJP leading in Narnaund constituency in Haryana

Born on December 18, 1967, in Khanda Kheri village of Hisar district to a Hindu Jat family, he is the son of Chaudhary Mitter Sen Sindhu and Parmeshwari Devi. Known as Manyu among friends and family, he grew up in a joint family with three sisters and six brothers.

He served six years in the Indian Army before qualifying for the Civil Services examination in 1994. However, he opted to focus on philanthropic and social service initiatives. He enjoyed a successful business career as Executive Director at Sindhu Trade Links Limited but chose to become a full-time BJP worker in 2003. Additionally, he was the founding proprietor and Editor-in-chief of the Hindi daily Hari Bhoomi.

The 54-year-old Jat leader, who owns an empire of transportation businesses, is among the richest candidates contesting these elections and has declared assets worth ₹417 crore (including spouse) in the affidavit before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He has invested over ₹330 crore in bonds or shares with the companies or through mutual funds, but does not own a personal vehicle except a Chhattisgarh-registered commercial vehicle worth ₹30,000.

Capt Abhimanyu's political journey

He served as Haryana BJP’s General Secretary in 2005 and 2010 before being promoted to National Secretary. Among his notable initiatives are the Jhajjar Vijay Sankalp Rally, Save Democracy Rally, Bijli Khoj Rally, Ram Sethu Movement, Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Jal Adhikar Rally, and Deenbandhu Prerna Rally—campaigns that significantly raised his profile at the national level between 2007 and 2009.

His political journey received a boost in 2004 when the BJP nominated him to contest against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, then President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, for the Rohtak Parliamentary constituency. Abhimanyu secured 173,800 votes, finishing in a strong second place.

This time around, Capt Abhimanyu will be up against Rao Narendra Singh, former health minister of Haryana. In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Singh lost from Bhiwani-mahendragarh but won the assembly election from Narnaul the same year. He contested on a Haryana Janhit Congress ticket. Later, he joined Congress.

Narnaund is a vital assembly constituency in Haryana, falling under the Hisar district and Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 assembly elections, Ram Kumar Gautam of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) emerged victorious, defeating Capt Abhimanyu by a significant margin of 12,029 votes.