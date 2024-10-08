Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins
As per the latest updates from the Election Commission officials, a three-tier security set up is currently in place at all the counting centres to ensure the decorum in the restive border UT, long a stress point and witness to repeated instances of terrorism, insurgency and infiltration from across the border.
The notable contestants are NC leader Omar Abdullah (contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal assembly segments), BJP state president Ravinder Raina (Nowshera seat), Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference (from Handwara and Kupwara seats), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Batamaloo), AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora).
The Election Commission of India said an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively.
The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
The BJP was ahead in 10 seats whereas the NC-Congress alliance was ahead in 8 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to NDTV.
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday said, "The results of the elections would form a pro-development state in Jammu and Kashmir. The win of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir would be a historic win. We are very confident of winning in Haryana as well. Internal feedbacks have indicated that BJP would make a clear win in Haryana."
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: J-K BJP chief and candidate from Nowshera Assembly, Ravinder Raina said, "We are confident that BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats."
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP president Ravinder Raina performed 'havan' in Jammu ahead of the counting of votes. He is contesting from the Nowshera Assembly seat.
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: On Tuesday morning, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to his X account and said, ‘Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that.’
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said that CCTVs have been set up in each counting hall for record creation.
He told ANI, “Counting will begin at 7.30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs. Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed.”
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to commence at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.