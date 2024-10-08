Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Summary

As per the latest updates from the Election Commission officials, a three-tier security set up is currently in place at all the counting centres to ensure the decorum in the restive border UT, long a stress point and witness to repeated instances of terrorism, insurgency and infiltration from across the border.

The notable contestants are NC leader Omar Abdullah (contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal assembly segments), BJP state president Ravinder Raina (Nowshera seat), Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference (from Handwara and Kupwara seats), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Batamaloo), AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora).

The Election Commission of India said an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively.

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.