J&K election: Omar Abdullah, 'set to be new CM', slams those ‘tried to destroy National Conference’

Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said many attempts were made to destroy the National Conference over the last five years by creating new outfits which have been decimated in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024. The former chief minister of J&K won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by more than 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) winning candidate Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.(PTI)

“There were attempts to destroy the National Congress over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process,” news agency PTI quoted Omar Abdullah as saying, after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.

"I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir once again," the NC vice-president said.

Omar Abdullah, who is set to be the new chief minister of the Union territory, said the verdict has increased the party's responsibilities.

Omar Abdullah will be CM, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said people have given their mandate in the assembly elections and that Omar Abdullah will become the next chief minister.

"People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5...Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah told reporters.

Speaking to reporters here, Farooq said, "We want to tackle issues of unemployment, inflation and others. I am grateful to everybody for casting their votes. Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."