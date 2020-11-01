Captured in Waynad, tigress escapes from cage in Kerala’s Neyyar Safari Park

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:02 IST

A tigress which was trapped in Wayanad last week and brought to Neyyar Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram district for treatment and possible rehabilitation broke out of its cage and escaped Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Park officials said the 9-year-old tigress broke the grille using its teeth. Though forest officials located the animal later, they were not able to capture it. Senior officials are camping in the area to tranquilise the animal.

After caretakers noticed that the big cat was missing, park officials insisted that it cannot escape from the park because it has tall fencing around it. But news of the animal’s escape has already triggered panic. There is a lake beside the park and is thickly populated and local people are worried about their safety if the tigress manages to escape from the Neyyar Safari Park.

The animal was trapped in Wayanad last week after it killed many domestic animals and spread terror among the local population. It was slightly injured and forest officials decided to shift it to Neyyar Safari Park in Thiruvananthapuram for treatment. It was brought to the park on Thursday.