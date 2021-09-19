Car falls into Uttarakhand’s Tehri lake, 2 dead and one missing

Two people died and one is missing after their car fell into Tehri Lake in Pujeli, Uttarakashi district, 105 km away from Dehradun, said the state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday.

According to the SDRF, the incident happened on Friday night but the two bodies were recovered from the lake on Saturday.

SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said, “On Friday night, the SDRF post in Pujeli received information from its district control room in Uttarkashi that a car carrying three people had fallen into the lake. Based on the input, an SDRF team rushed to the spot.”

“After reaching the spot, they went down with the help of ropes and started a search and rescue operation to find the three missing people but failed. As the water level in the lake was high added with the darkness, the operation had to be stopped by the SDRF which was also accompanied by the NDRF and local police,” said Negi.

She informed that the three men were identified as Sheeshpal, Sonu and Sher Singh.

“The search operation was resumed on Saturday morning after a diving team of SDRF came from Rishikesh. After a few hours of the resumption of the search operation, a SDRF team recovered the body of Sher Singh and Sonu while one person is still missing,” said Negi adding that the locals who were present at the time of the incident informed the police that the car had broken the parapet wall before falling into the lake.

She said that the search operation is “still on to find the remaining person”.

On Friday night, the SDRF also rescued a man who had walked into a 100m gorge in Askote, Pithoragarh about 425 km away from Dehradun.

“The man who was on an evening stroll, had slipped and fallen into the deep gorge adjacent to the road. The passersby tried to help him but couldn’t as the gorge was about 100m deep. They informed the SDRF which after reaching the spot went down and rescued him before rushing him to a nearby hospital for treatment,” said Negi.