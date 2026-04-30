Car flies off road into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una, 2 killed

Two people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire in the Bharwain area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Wednesday, police officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the car caught fire after the fall. The vehicle’s number plate, found at the scene, bore a Punjab registration number.(X)

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The mishap occurred around 3.30 pm on the Chintpurni section of the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, a stretch known for its sharp turns and steep downward gradient.

According to eyewitnesses, the car caught fire after the fall. The vehicle’s number plate, found at the scene, bore a Punjab registration number.

A purported video of the incident, reportedly CCTV footage shared on social media, shows the car losing control at a bend and falling directly into the gorge.

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{{^usCountry}} “Two individuals travelling in the vehicle lost their lives in this accident. According to preliminary information, one individual was thrown out of the vehicle, while the other remained trapped inside and sustained severe burns due to the fire,” police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two individuals travelling in the vehicle lost their lives in this accident. According to preliminary information, one individual was thrown out of the vehicle, while the other remained trapped inside and sustained severe burns due to the fire,” police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With the assistance of the fire department the fire was brought under control. Police officials said that the bodies of both deceased persons have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the assistance of the fire department the fire was brought under control. Police officials said that the bodies of both deceased persons have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Efforts are currently underway to contact the families of the deceased. The causes of the accident are being investigated, and necessary legal proceedings by the police are in progress,” said the Una police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Efforts are currently underway to contact the families of the deceased. The causes of the accident are being investigated, and necessary legal proceedings by the police are in progress,” said the Una police. {{/usCountry}}

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