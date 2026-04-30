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Car flies off road into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una, 2 killed

The mishap occurred around 3.30 pm on the Chintpurni section of the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, a stretch known for its sharp turns and steep downward gradient.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 04:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Two people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire in the Bharwain area of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Wednesday, police officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the car caught fire after the fall. The vehicle’s number plate, found at the scene, bore a Punjab registration number.(X)

The mishap occurred around 3.30 pm on the Chintpurni section of the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, a stretch known for its sharp turns and steep downward gradient.

According to eyewitnesses, the car caught fire after the fall. The vehicle’s number plate, found at the scene, bore a Punjab registration number.

A purported video of the incident, reportedly CCTV footage shared on social media, shows the car losing control at a bend and falling directly into the gorge.

 
himachal pradesh car accident
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Home / India News / Car flies off road into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una, 2 killed
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