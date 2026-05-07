Car tailed, then execution-style killing: Shocking details in Suvendu Adhikari aide's murder

An already-tense West Bengal has been pushed further to the brink after the late-night murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath triggered panic, fury, and massive security deployment across Kolkata and surrounding districts.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead late Wednesday in North 24 Parganas(PTI and HT)

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The killing comes just days after the BJP crushed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in one of Bengal's most bitterly fought assembly elections, winning 207 out of 294 seats in outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee's bastion - a result that has already plunged the state into political unrest. Track latest news from West Bengal here

According to details that have emerged so far, Chandranath Rath — a former Indian Air Force employee (IAF) — lost life in an execution-style killing, with HT learning that he was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his white Scorpio SUV before intercepting it near Doharia in Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas, opening fire while he was still inside the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} "Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart," an earlier HT report quoted doctors telling the police. Execution-style killing: Shocking details in Suvendu aide murder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart," an earlier HT report quoted doctors telling the police. Execution-style killing: Shocking details in Suvendu aide murder {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rath, 41, a trusted member of Suvendu Adhikari's inner circle, was gunned down in what police believe was a highly coordinated attack. According to investigators, motorcycle-borne assailants tailed Rath's white Scorpio SUV before intercepting it near Doharia in Madhyamgram late Wednesday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rath, 41, a trusted member of Suvendu Adhikari's inner circle, was gunned down in what police believe was a highly coordinated attack. According to investigators, motorcycle-borne assailants tailed Rath's white Scorpio SUV before intercepting it near Doharia in Madhyamgram late Wednesday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The attackers opened fire while Rath was still seated inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attackers opened fire while Rath was still seated inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SUV driver was also injured in the attack and was first rushed to a hospital in Madhyamgram before being shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SUV driver was also injured in the attack and was first rushed to a hospital in Madhyamgram before being shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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According to what HT has learnt, the attackers fired from both sides of the SUV.

"Rath was hit in the right abdomen and left chest. The bullets pierced through the heart," doctors told the police.

Investigators believe Rath was the sole target.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the attackers appeared to have acted with precision. “The murder seems to have been committed by professionals. Chandranath Rath, who was sitting beside the driver, was the sole target,” the earlier HT report quoted the officers saying

"The shots were perfectly aimed. Not a single hit the SUV's body or front windshield. A couple of bullets hit the driver as he was close to the target. The rest hit Rath's vital organs," the officer added.

Witness describes horror

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An eyewitness said the attack looked "pre-planned" and was executed at “point-blank range.” According to the witness, Rath's SUV had just crossed his vehicle when it suddenly stopped and a bike-borne attacker opened fire from the left side.

"The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately," ANI news agency quoted the eyewitness as saying.

The witness also revealed hearing "the sound of two rounds" during the shooting.

The attack reportedly happened between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, just 200-300 metres away from a hospital, where locals rushed the victims moments later.

Mystery vehicle, tampered number plate

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from Jessore Road and questioning shopkeepers who may have witnessed the shooting. Authorities also alerted police stations along the Bangladesh and Jharkhand borders.

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West Bengal DGP Siddhinath Gupta confirmed that investigators seized a suspicious four-wheeler connected to the case.

Police officials said the car seized (a small Nissan Micra hatchback) was used to block the path of Rath's SUV when it had slowed down near a traffic signal. The shooters drove away in the car and dumped it at a desolate location and apparently fled in some other vehicle or possibly motorcycles to move fast through crowded areas.

"We have seized a vehicle. A four-wheeler. It's number plate was tampered. The number belongs to a vehicle registered in Siliguri. We have recieved several live cartridges and fired cartridge cases," Gupta told reporters.

Investigators later discovered the registration number belonged to another vehicle owned by a resident of Bengal's Siliguri, named William Joseph.

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Joseph reportedly informed police that his own car - a completely different model with the same registration number - was parked safely in his garage nearly 557 km away from Madhyamgram.

Police now suspect the attackers spent several days planning the assassination and conducting reconnaissance before striking.

Suvendu speaks out

As crowds gathered outside the hospital after Rath's killing, angry BJP supporters raised slogans against the TMC, shouting, “We will crush TMC.” Adhikari urged restraint while acknowledging Bengal's violent political history.

"We are not drawing any conclusion at this moment, although it is a fact that TMC has used terror over all these years. The DGP has assured us that a proper investigation is on. He said this was a planned murder committed in cold blood. A car was used in the crime," Adhikari said.

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He appealed directly to BJP workers not to retaliate.

"I request our people not to take the law into their hands and have faith in the administration. Justice will be done," he said.

Adhikari also said investigators were still probing whether politics was behind the murder.

"We think the incident may or may not be related to politics. Police have found that the murder was planned over the last three or four days. A recce was done. Our party will stand by the victim's family," he said.

"We will wait. Police have some clues. Let them investigate this murder," Adhikari added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul directly linked the killing to Mamata Banerjee's political defeat.

"This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur," she added.

Mamata's TMC demands CBI probe

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The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), amid blame for the crime, condemned Rath's killing while also alleging that several TMC workers had been killed in recent post-poll violence.

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," the party said.

The TMC demanded strict action and called for a court-monitored CBI investigation.

"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest," the statement added.

Police deployment have been increased across Kolkata and suburbs following the murder with anger and apprehension running high among supporters of political parties. Police barricades have been put up near state border check-posts and patrolling has been increased.

Political parties while demanding a thorough probe into Rath’s murder have urged cadres and citizens to remain calm.

Police fear social media messages and videos related to the murder could escalate tensions.

Over 1,500 persons have already been arrested since Monday when the assembly poll results were announced. Reports of political violence including arson have poured in from different parts of the state as it prepares for an uneasy government transition.

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