TMC, BJP demand ‘strong action’ after Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot near Kolkata

The killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a major political storm in West Bengal, just 48 hours after the state assembly poll results. Several party leaders issued statements late on Wednesday, condemning the shooting near Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC called for ‘strongest possible action’ in the matter. Security beefed up after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range (PTI)

TMC, BJP leaders react to Chandranath Rath's killing Leaders from the BJP alleged foul play, calling the incident a targeted attack. Speaking from the hospital, MLA-elect Kaustav Bagchi said: "This was a targeted attack. The assailants followed Rath's car for a long time before pumping him with bullets. This is the handiwork of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. We will not rest until the criminals are identified. We will not cremate the body till then."

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Another BJP leader, Tarunjyoti Tewari, added: “We have been preaching peace, but TMC has made the biggest blunder.”

The All India Trinamool Congress demanded quick action. “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force,” it said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest.”

How the attack unfolded The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram’s Doltala locality in North 24 Parganas district, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. According to initial reports, Rath was seated in the front passenger seat when motorcycle-borne assailants began following his car. The attackers allegedly intercepted the vehicle and opened fire at close range through the rolled-up window before fleeing the scene.

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Rath was hit multiple times, while his driver also sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a Kolkata hospital in critical condition.

Local reports, cited by news agency PTI, said Rath was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A doctor confirmed the severity of his injuries: "The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him."