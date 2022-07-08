Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Car washed away, 4 killed in Uttarakhand
india news

Car washed away, 4 killed in Uttarakhand

According to the district disaster control room, a rescue operation was started as soon as the matter was reported to it around 6am
One person was rescued after the car was washed away. (Sourced)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 09:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

At least four people were killed and one person was rescued after the car they were travelling in was washed away in the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to the district disaster control room, a rescue operation was started as soon as the matter was reported to it around 6am. Officials said that the bodies of four people have been recovered. They added that the Dhela river was in spate amid incessant rains across Uttarakhand over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department’s Dehradun Centre, in its morning bulletin on Thursday, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected to continue at a few places across the state on Friday. It added that extremely heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand on Saturday apart from heavy to very heavy rainfall elsewhere in the Himalayan state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP